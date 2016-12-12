Build of the week: a bright red Battlefield 1 tank

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities.

Tanks are built to withstand infantry fire and navigate wobbly terrain, so it stands to reason that a PC case mod built in the image of a tank would be just as seaworthy. We won't know for a while, since no one involved in building the AMD Battlefield 1 Tank at Mnpctech will answer my requests asking whether or not I can try throwing their creation into a big puddle and bash it with rocks. I suppose it was just on The Game Awards , so it’s probably just making the rounds. Call me.

In the meantime, we can at least take a look at how it was put together. The build comes from Bill Owen at Mnpctech, and it’s a mishmash of ideas. Most apparently, it’s a recreation of a tank from Battlefield 1, which just means it’s a model of a tank from WWI. Except this tank is painted in a bright red inspired by Warhammer 40K vehicle design. It’s a finely crafted build, detailed down to individual bolt divots and the small gun turret boxes jutting out of each side.

For more pictures of the AMD Battlefield 1 Tank mod and a peek at Bill’s other projects, check out the Mnpctech website .

AMD Battlefield 1 Tank components:

GPU: Sapphire Nitro + Radeon RX 480 (x2)

CPU: AMD FX-8370 Black Edition

CPU Cooling: Corsair Hydro Series H55 Quiet Edition

Mobo: Gigabyte GA-990FX-Gaming

RAM: Corsair Vengance Pro 16GB DDR3 Black

SSD: Corsair Neutron XTi Series 480GB SATA 6Gbps 2.5”

PSU: Corsair CX750M