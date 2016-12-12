Build of the week: a bright red Battlefield 1 tank

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities.
Tanks are built to withstand infantry fire and navigate wobbly terrain, so it stands to reason that a PC case mod built in the image of a tank would be just as seaworthy. We won't know for a while, since no one involved in building the AMD Battlefield 1 Tank at will answer my requests asking whether or not I can try throwing their creation into a big puddle and bash it with rocks. I suppose it was just , so it’s probably just making the rounds. Call me.
In the meantime, we can at least take a look at how it was put together. The build comes from Bill Owen at Mnpctech, and it’s a mishmash of ideas. Most apparently, it’s a recreation of a tank from Battlefield 1, which just means it’s a model of a tank from WWI. Except this tank is painted in a bright red inspired by Warhammer 40K vehicle design. It’s a finely crafted build, detailed down to individual bolt divots and the small gun turret boxes jutting out of each side.
For more pictures of the AMD Battlefield 1 Tank mod and a peek at Bill’s other projects, check out the .
AMD Battlefield 1 Tank components:
GPU: Sapphire Nitro + Radeon RX 480 (x2)
CPU: AMD FX-8370 Black Edition
CPU Cooling: Corsair Hydro Series H55 Quiet Edition
Mobo: Gigabyte GA-990FX-Gaming
RAM: Corsair Vengance Pro 16GB DDR3 Black
SSD: Corsair Neutron XTi Series 480GB SATA 6Gbps 2.5”
PSU: Corsair CX750M