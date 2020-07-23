Avowed is Obsidian's new Skyrim-like RPG, check out the first trailer

Today Obsidian revealed its new, open-world RPG that definitely reminds me a bit of Skyrim. It's called Avowed, and during the Xbox Games Showcase, we got to see the first trailer. And, yeah, it looks like a darker take on the world of The Elder Scrolls—mostly due to the first-person perspective.

"Avowed is an expand first-person RPG set in the fantasy world of Eora," head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty said. "When Obsidian Entertainment joined Xbox Game Studios, they told us that this epic game is the one they want to make."

Details at this point are scarce, but the trailer itself was grim and dark and ends on a shot that heavily evokes the Balrog fight from Fellowship of the Ring. Eora is the same world that the Pillars of Eternity games are set in, but in the move from isometric to first-person, it's going to look pretty different. After years of making Fallout-style RPGs, I'm excited to see Obsidian's take on a more fantastical setting.