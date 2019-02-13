Popular

Watch the full intro sequence to Far Cry New Dawn

A new video reveals the first 12 minutes of gameplay, including who you are and how you got there.

You probably already know that the basic setup of Far Cry New Dawn is The Road Warrior with a side order of deep fried bull testicles. If you'd like a more detailed breakdown of what's in store, today's new 12-minute gameplay video, covering the full intro sequence, is here to help. It is also obviously spoiler-ish, so approach with whatever level of caution you feel is appropriate. 

With that out of the way, let's get to it. You are not a member of the Project at Eden's Gate in Far Cry New Dawn, nor are you Joseph Seed's roomie from Far Cry 5. Instead, you are "the Captain," part of a team led by a man named Thomas Rush that travels the west coast of the US by train, helping people rebuild.  

Things go sideways for the group after its train is attacked by a gang known as the Highwaymen as it rolls through Hope County. The train is derailed, the team is scattered or killed, and just when you and a pair of named NPCs are on the cusp of escape, you're caught! Cue some bad guy exposition, a spot of violence to demonstrate that they're Not Screwing Around, and then a surprise escape! Not for Thomas, though. He remains held firmly in the clutches of evil. 

You might be thinking that it sounds awfully familiar, and you're not wrong: Swap the train for a helicopter and cut back on your companions a bit, and you're basically playing Far Cry 5. Which is fine by me, I actually like the way it reflects the connection between the two, especially since direct sequels are something that hasn't previously been done in the Far Cry series. But I also thought the ending to Far Cry 5 was amazing, so take that for what it's worth.

Far Cry New Dawn comes out on February 15. If you want to check out even more gameplay, set aside a half-hour for this

