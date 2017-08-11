Watch Sonic Mania's nostalgia-loaded opening animation [Updated]

I played a section of Sonic Mania's iconic Green Hill Zone earlier this year, but it wasn't until watching the new Chemical Plant Zone in motion that I got properly excited. And while I'm sure its platforming, special stages and bonus rounds will be solid—like many others, indulging my nostalgia is what I'm looking forward to most.

Ahead of its PC launch on August 29, Sega has now revealed Mania's opening sequence. If you're familiar with the Archie Sonic the Hedgehog comic series, that sense of nostalgia is about to go into overload.

As you might have spied at this year's PC Gamer Weekender, Sonic Mania targets the early days of Sonic which the above serves to underscore.

Here's a double dose of feels ahead of Mania's August 29 arrival on PC:

Update: Since this article was first published, Sega has pushed back the PC iteration of Sonic Mania from August 15 to August 29. If you pre-purchased on PC, you'll get the Steam version of the original Sonic the Hedgehog free of charge.