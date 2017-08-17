Watch peasants throw poop in a new Kingdom Come: Deliverance story trailer

The medieval RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance is set to come out in early next year, and it looks very promising. It forgoes the usual fantasy RPG trappings in favor of a more realistic depiction of life as a sword-swinging hero—minus the poor hygiene and disfiguring diseases that never seem to make it into popular portrayals.

The game follows the story of Henry, who as we learned in June sets out to avenge the massacre of his village and finds himself caught up in the midst of a raging civil war. But it turns out that he's also kind of a goof: He throws poop at houses for fun, and spends his spare time (which appears plentiful) "drinking and chasing wenches," until an epiphany (which I bet has something to do with a girl) about what's really important sets him on a new and more worthy path, equipped with the skills and tools he needs to seek out justice for his parents!

The trailer's voice acting isn't great (to put it gently) but developer Warhorse Studios is a pretty small outfit, while Kingdom Come: Deliverance is by all appearances a tremendously ambitious game. If they have to cut corners somewhere, voice acting is probably a good place to do it.

And despite the appearance of the trailer, Warhorse says the story is actually non-linear: Players will "solve quests in multiple ways, then face the consequences" of their actions. Hopefully that means I'll be able to stick with the booze-and-wenches thing, while learning to live with the disappointed glares of my surviving family.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is scheduled for release on February 13, 2018. Find out more at kingdomcomerpg.com.