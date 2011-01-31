Voting now open for the IGF Audience Award

Here's your chance to vote for your favourite indie game of the past year in the Independent Games Festival Audience Awards. The 30-game shortlist has been whittled down from 391 entries, and includes games like Amnesia, Minecraft, Cave Story and more. Read on for the full shortlist and instructions on how to vote.

Cast your vote by filling in the form on the IGF website . The closing date is Friday February 18. Here's the list of finalists:



Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Bastion

Bit.Trip Beat

Bit.Trip Runner

Bohm

Brutally Unfair Tactics Totally Okay Now (B.U.T.T.O.N.)

The Cat and the Coup

Cave Story

Cobalt

Colorblind

Confetti Carnival

Desktop Dungeons

Dinner Date

The Dream Machine

Faraway

Halcyon

Hazard: the Journey of Life

Helsing's Fire

Hohokum

A House in California

Loop Raccord

Miegakure

Minecraft

Neverdaunt:8Bit

Nidhogg

Retro City Rampage

Shot Shot Shoot

Solipskier

SpyParty

Super Crate Box

Who do you think deserves to win?