Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of time. Or until the sun comes back and I can sit outside in my garden again.

This week we're hunting mages in Salt and Sacrifice, testing friendships to the limit in We Were Here Forever and sealing the breach between worlds with over-the-top violence in Evil Dead: The Game.