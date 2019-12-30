The Radeon RX 5600 XT could be AMD's answer to the GTX 1660 Super

AMD's current-gen graphics card lineup only contains three models: the RX 5700, which performs similarly to the Vega 64 and RTX 2060, the slower RX 5500 XT, and the moderately faster RX 5700 XT. According to a series of leaks, it looks like another model could be joining the party: the 5600 XT.

As the name might imply, the RX 5600 XT seems to be a minor downgrade from the 5700. A product listing for an ASRock factory-overclocked model indicated a base clock of 1235MHz and 6GB of GDDR6 memory, compared to 1465MHz and 8GB on the 5700. The 5600 also has reduced bandwidth, from 448GB/s on the 5700 to 288GB/s on the 5600 XT, as it would use a 192-bit bus instead of 256-bit. Thankfully, it does have the same number of Steam Processors as the 5700: 2,304.

While pre-release benchmarks are always to be taken with a grain of salt, since drivers are usually not complete, a series of Fire Strike and Time Spy tests indicate the 5600 XT performs similarly to the RTX 2060 Super and Vega 56.

Of course, there's still no indication of how much the 5600 XT will cost, but we probably won't have to wait long to find out—CES 2020 is just around the corner.

Thanks, VideoCardz and Reddit.