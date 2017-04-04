Star Citizen developer gives in-depth progress report at the PC Gamer Weekender

At last year's inaugural PC Gamer Weekender, Star Citizen's Cloud Imperium Games took the stage to chat about its ambitious space trading and combat sim. One year on, and the developer returned with an in-depth progress report at this year's show.

Covering everything from the game's star-studded Hollywood ensemble, to its drop-in co-op multiplayer campaign Squadron 42, how combat is tied to its shipping runs, and everything else in between, Tom gathered a handful of the Cloud Imperium Games guys to talk shop in front of a live audience.

Here's that in full: