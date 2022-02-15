Knuckles is getting a TV series, and yes, Idris Elba is Knuckles again

Audio player loading…

Paramount has confirmed that an original Knuckles series is in development, and as in the second Sonic movie, Idris Elba will be the voice of the very serious (checks Google) echidna. Knuckles is an echidna? Talk about burying the lede.

But yes, this is happening, and it will premiere in 2023 exclusively on Paramount Plus. That's a streaming service operated by Paramount, and among the company's other newly announced projects is a Dungeons & Dragons movie, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, and a new Star Trek series. No other details have been released, though I think you can safely assume it'll resemble the live action films, only with a focus on Elba's Knuckles, and in a serialised format.

Oh, and despite the second Sonic film still being a few months away, a third movie has been confirmed. In a statement issued by the official Sonic Twitter account, SEGA CEO Haruki Satomi expressed his delight with the whole Sonic Cinematic Universe situation (thanks, Geoff Keighley ).

"We are delighted to announce that the third Sonic theatrical film and the first live action Sonic series for Paramount+ are being actively developed," Satomi said, along with a few other celebratory sentences, and the reminder that the Sonic Frontiers game is coming sometime "this holiday".

A special message about the future of the Sonic franchise from the CEO of SEGA CORPORATION, Haruki Satomi: pic.twitter.com/i3XX5YwsY3February 15, 2022 See more

Sonic Frontiers looks like it could be good, though people have been saying that about Sonic games for years, only for them to turn out bad ( Sonic Mania being a notable exception). Still, Frontiers looks set to mess with the formula, at least: its trailer suggests an open world setting, and according to an early rumor, may even have ' Ubisoft towers '.

As for that Sonic the Hedgehog film sequel, it's still scheduled to appear in cinemas this April.