Saints Row 4 character creator released as a free demo on Steam

The Saints Row IV: Inauguration Station, which is just the executive branch's fancy way of saying "character creator," is now available on Steam as a free demo. After making or signing into a Saints Row account and designing a stupid, stupid human avatar, you can upload your character to be retrieved when Saints Row IV releases later this month. Series veterans can also download and work with their Saints Row: The Third characters, because what if you just can't get "Rasta Shrek" right again?

Uploaded characters go on display at the Saints Row website . Currently popular are Marvel and Star Wars characters, as well as a topless woman whose nipples are frighteningly approximated by pink pasties.

I've got to say, for a game so bent on being raunchy, the male "sex appeal" slider is disappointing. What's with the A-cup bulges? Maxed out women grow county-fair-winning gourds, so shouldn't maxed out men be tripping over themselves? I guess the costume below will just have to do.

Saints Row IV releases August 20th in the US, and August 23rd in the UK.