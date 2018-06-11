Rage 2 trailer shows off cars, guns, special powers, and a weird post-apocalypse

Bethesda Softworks dropped a new Rage 2 trailer during its E3 press event, showcasing its unique style of end-of-the-world action and simultaneously taking a cheeky shot at Walmart Canada—a company known for its low prices and ability to keep a secret.

The Rage 2 intro featured a surprise appearance by Andrew WK, laying down a live performance exhorting the audience to party and kill stuff, and possibly to die. I'm not really a fan so it all went over my head (it was good though), but it was pretty intense and hopefully the game will be able to match that high-velocity tone.

It's Andrew WK!

The game was presented by id Software's Tim Willits and Avalanche Studios game directgor Magnus Nedfors, who described Rage 2 as "the most insane open world shooter you have ever played." You play as a man named Walker, the "last ranger" of the Wasteland, born into a world ended by an asteroid strike and overrun by mutants and worse.

The trailer showcases the Eden Spaceport Mission, in which Walker quests for an item that will help him take down the Authority. There's a rather distinct element of Bulletstorm to it, in both the action and the not-entirely-serious take on the post-apocalyptic setting, and it also appears that Tom's concerns about the stinginess of the first Rage will be addressed: Big guns and big cars appear plentiful, and Walker can also acquire unique powers that will enable him to dish out exotic damage with a wave of his hand.

Rage 2 is due out in the spring of 2019.

Update: I thought the Ruckus the Crusher Talking Head that appeared briefly during the trailer was just an odd little aside meant to emphasize the essential weirdness of the setting. Apparently not.