Project CARS trailer shows new cars and night racing

We quite enjoyed the Project CARS trailer featured a couple of months back, but there was something missing. Those meticulously modelled steering wheels were steering all by themselves . Had Slightly Mad Studios misunderstood the concept of a racing ghost? No. They just hadn't added drivers and their arms into the game yet. It looks like it's happened now, though. The latest video, spotted on Evil Avatar , has finally put some butts in those racing buckets.

Remarkably, there's still a year of development left before Project CARS is released. You can get access to builds in advance by donating to development through the World of Mass Development site. Project CARS will have some competition in the coming year, mind. Image Space are currently busy building their hardcore racing sim sequel, rFactor 2 .