Postal: Redux confirmed for next year

Postal is one of the most famously controversial video game series ever made. It's also not very good, and has actually been in decline since the original was released in 1997: Postal has a Metacritic score of 59, Postal 2 is a flat 50, and Postal 3 is a dismal 24. (We gave it 21 in our review.) But developer Running With Scissors isn't giving up—in fact, it's going back to its roots.

The developer confirmed Postal: Redux on Twitter last week, writing that it will be "Faithful to the original with redrawn HD art & redone character models," and have "many new features such as co-op." It's being developed for Windows, Linux, and Mac, and is expected to be ready sometime in 2015.

To clarify for those who missed this section of game history, Postal 2 and 3 are both shooters—first and third-person, respectively—but the original Postal is an isometric action game. That's the one that's being remade, although RWS hinted that the others could be overhauled as well, tweeting, "We're going back to our darker roots with this for now."

Just to be clear, it's a remake of POSTAL 1, not POSTAL 2. We're going back to our darker roots with this for now.November 14, 2014

The original Postal is actually still available on Steam, and it's on sale right now for 75 cents. That's a tiny price to give it a try, but even so, I make no promises.