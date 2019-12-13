Ori and the Will of the Wisps gets a new trailer and release date

Microsoft released a new trailer for Ori and the Will of the Wisps at The Game Awards last night, and it looks really great—and also really challenging, as you'd expect. But the really interesting bit is at the very end, when a release date of March 11, 2020 is revealed.

If you've been following along, you'll recognize that as a delay: Microsoft said at E3 this year that the new Ori would be out on February 11. Not a huge delay, then, but a wait nonetheless, and we'd hate for you to be surprised if you were eagerly looking forward to February. A reason for the delay wasn't provided, but developer Moon Studios confirmed the new release date on Twitter.

For those who haven't seen the latest Ori and the Will of the Wisps trailer during @thegameawards yesterday:https://t.co/3X9gJe2UE6Ori and the Will of the Wisps will launch officially on March 11th, 2020!December 13, 2019

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is available for pre-purchase on Steam and the Microsoft Store.