Nvidia's online store is back in stock with graphics cards at MSRP

Graphics card prices are finally falling, but most models are still above the original MSRP—especially the higher-end cards. Nvidia has an online store selling Founders Edition cards for the original prices, but it usually goes out of stock within a few days. The store has now been re-stocked, with cards from the Titan Xp to the GTX 1070 currently available.

In case you're not familiar with them, Founders Edition cards are GPUs without any modifications from Nvidia's partners (ASUS, EVGA, etc). Here's how the prices line up:

Titan Xp - $1,200

- $1,200 GTX 1080 Ti - $699 (out of stock)

- $699 (out of stock) GTX 1080 - $549 (out of stock)

- $549 (out of stock) GTX 1070 Ti - $449

- $449 GTX 1070 - $399

- $399 GTX 1060 - $299 (out of stock)

If you're in the market for one of these cards, and you don't need fancy cooling or RGB lighting, the Founders Edition cards are good options. You can grab them from Nvidia's website.

