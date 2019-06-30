Nutaku announce $5 million investment in LGBTQ+ games

Horny videogame portal Nutaku has decided to commemorate Pride Month by setting up a $US5 million investment fund for LGBT-themed videogames, spread out over the course of three years.

"The new investment portfolio is born out of the flourishing number of adult gamers who identify with the LGBTQ+ community, empowering diversity within the adult gaming world," according to Nutaku's communications manager Julie Hall. "Resonating enthusiasm amongst gamers and game developers alike, Nutaku stimulates the creation of a space to build and support a diverse selection of high quality adult titles."

Nutaku first launched its LGBTQ+ games section in December of 2018 with the addition of Men Bang and Gay Harem. The section now hosts over 40 games.

June is LGBT Pride Month in memory of the historic Stonewall riots, which took place in June of 1969.