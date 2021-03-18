Live
Where to buy an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card - live updates
AMD's cheapest RDNA 2 card to date goes on sale today, March 18, at 9am EDT (1pm GMT).
By Jacob Ridley
The AMD RX 6700 XT launches amid a tough time for global GPU supply. We're trying to keep a brave face, but I don't expect we'll see much of this in-demand GPU at launch. The rumours don't paint a pretty picture, either. There could be as few as a couple thousand for the entirety of the EU, with other countries looking at very limited quantities.
Find RX 6700 XTs in the US:
AMD (direct, partner directory)
Best Buy
Amazon
Walmart
Newegg
B&H
Micro Center
Find RX 6700 XTs in the UK:
AMD (direct, partner directory)
Overclockers
Scan
Ebuyer
Find RX 6700 XTs in Australia:
Mwave
Scorptec
PLE Computers
Computer Alliance
That's why it pays to be smart with where you look for this card right from the get-go, to better your odds at finding one before they're all gone.
We've picked up a few tricks from previous Radeon graphics card launches, which you can find ahead of time in the regularly updated blog below. We'll also be keeping this article updated with stock alerts and what's going on as we hear it all from the launch.
Haven't had a chance to skim the numbers? Here's our Radeon RX 6700 XT review. You better be a quick reader if you hope to pick one up today.
Good luck, gamers.
We're trying to stay positive here, MegaFlare08.
Tip 1: give up.March 18, 2021
Let's just take a quick moment to check in on Micro Center's RX 6700 XT prices.
Oops, all bad.
All the more reason to be chasing those reference AMD designs. Just a quick note on that: the stock cooler is pretty darn great.
Newegg and Micro Center both list a range of graphics cards ready for launch, although these listings alone does not necessarily mean we'll see all of these cards launch right at 1pm on the dot.
Newegg has also been using a raffle system to sell the latest graphics cards, and it may be that the Newegg Shuffle arrives at launch as opposed to card stock directly on the site.
You can read up on the Newegg Shuffle here, which is regretfully a desperate measure to get cards out to customers and not a fun new dance trend.
Where's best to buy an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT?
If possible we recommend trying your luck over on AMD's official website and store.
For previous AMD RDNA 2 releases the company has seemingly had more stock on its own website for reference designs than other retailers.
There's one thing that could change that this time around, however. Third-party designs of the RX 6700 XT will launch alongside the reference cards today, and that means that board partners—Asus, XFX, Sapphire, etc.—will be offering 6700 XTs today.
That could mean a wider spread across more retailers than with previous launches.
Sign up to get the best content of the week, and great gaming deals, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for signing up to PC Gamer. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.