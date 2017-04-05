New Overwatch comic tells the story of Tracer's first mission

Blizzard has released a new Overwatch comic, Uprising, which tells the story of the King's Row uprising:

"Seven years into Overwatch's past—on the eve of a historic peace accord—King’s Row is seized by an extremist faction of robots known as Null Sector," the comic introduction reads. "The British government forbids Overwatch from interceding, which means Strike Commander Jack Morrison must decide whether to disobey orders or stand by while thousands of lives are in peril."

Morrison—better known now as the hero Soldier: 76—must also decide whether to authorize new Overwatch recruit Lena Oxton for active duty. Oxton, of course, goes on to become the hero Tracer, but at the time she's recovering from her time-travel accident and getting used to her new time-jumping powers. The comic gives us a glimpse at her training with Genji, as well as her imploring Morrison to send Overwatch into King's Row—her home.

There's a handful of other familiar faces, as well. Mercy, Torbjörn, Ana, and Reinhardt all show up in their classic Overwatch uniforms (perhaps a hint at upcoming character skins?) as well as Gabriel "Reaper" Reyes in his Blackwatch outfit. The comic comes a few days after a recent tease from Blizzard pointing to April 11 as the date of an upcoming announcement. Given that it's been a few months now since the Lunar New Year event, it's reasonable to expect that that date likely points to a new Overwatch seasonal event.

Check out the full motion-comic here.