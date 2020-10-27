Netflix is making a live-action Assassin's Creed series

Netflix today announced via a short teaser that a live-action Assassin's Creed series is in the works.

Netflix + Assassin's Creed pic.twitter.com/yI2sItnMgiOctober 27, 2020

The series is in-development, so don't expect it to drop next month, and the only other information is that Ubisoft's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as Executive Producers.

Ubisoft announced its intention to develop an Assassin's Creed series back in 2017, following the not-bad Michael Fassbender movie.

Netflix's Peter Friedlander says: “We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for. From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”

Deeper dive, I see what you did there.

The press release also adds that the live-action series is only one of several Assassin's Creed projects in development. "Under the agreement, Netflix and Ubisoft will tap into the iconic video game’s trove of dynamic stories with global mass appeal for adaptations of live action, animated, and anime series."