Need for Speed World Trailer

The best parts of the older Need for Speed games were the cop chases on the open city streets. Need for Speed World takes the whole city online, cops included. This trailer gives us a dose of the lightning fast racing and the overwhelming enthusiasm of the developers involved.. As the slightly terrifying Jude mentions: “It's about taking your awesomeness, turning it into a hammer, and, like, just beating the crap out of someone else with your awesomeness”. Quite.