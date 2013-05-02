Might and Magic Heroes VI: Shades of Darkness illuminated in launch trailer

Until we as a species decide whether Ubisoft's turn-based strategy RPG series features an 'and' or an ampersand, there will always be war - grim grammatical war of the highest order. But at least we've benefited with six games and a gajillion expansions' worth of (mostly) fun Mighting and/& Magicking - and now there's even more to sink our teeth into. Shades of Darkness is a standalone expansion to Might and Magic Heroes VI that features "15 new units and 20 hours of gameplay", in a story set 100 years after the events of the last game. It's also out now (tomorrow in the UK), in addition to a Complete Edition of Heroes VI bundling the whole lot.

Panthers, pummelling and quite a lot of purple awaits you in the following video. If you're wondering what we think of Might and Magic Heroes VI, well you only had to ask .