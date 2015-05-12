Ludum Dare 32 winners announced

If you've not got time to dig through the 2,821 games created for Ludum Dare 32, there's now a results page to browse. Even better, it's all organised into a useful collection of categories. Want to know the funniest game of the jam? No problem. How about he moodiest? Or the audio-est?

As always, the games are divided into two categories, Competition and Jam. The competition is held under the traditional 48-hour time limit of Ludum Dare, while the Jam features more relaxed rules and a comparatively luxurious 72-hour deadline.

The overall winner of the Competition is ＢＥＤ✰ＨＯＧＧ, which can—simply enough—be described as Niddhogg but with pillows. I should probably point out the theme of this LD was 'An Unconventional Weapon'.

It's a neat webgame, but I'm a bigger fan of the Jam winner: The Rock, The Paper and The Scissors. It's a rhythmic take on the classic competitive hand-waving game, set on top of a bandit-filled train. Each opponent has a different attack style, and the puzzle is working out their pattern and countering their delivery.

So positive was the game's reception that its makers are already planning to turn it into a full game, under the new name of Rhythm Ranger.