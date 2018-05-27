Kingdom Come: Deliverance unveils DLC roadmap, three new stories due this year

Kingdom Come: Deliverance will get three pieces of story DLC, a free hardcore mode and tournaments before the end of the year, developer Warhorse Studios has revealed.

The DLC roadmap, which you can see at the bottom of this post, doesn't give release dates for individual pieces of DLC, but tells you roughly when they're due out. From the Ashes is up first, and it'll grant you control of an abandoned village that you have to build back up to its former glory. That will be shown off at E3, and it's due this summer alongside a free Hardcore Mode.

Two more story DLCs—The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon and Band of Bastards—are due before the end of the year, as are combat tournaments. We'll also get two new videos: a "making of" documentary and "Combat Academy", which will presumably help you get better at fighting off enemies.

The fourth story DLC, A Woman's Lot, will arrive early next year, as will modding support. A Woman's Lot will be free for early crowdfunding supporters.

I really enjoyed Deliverance (particularly its save system), but I haven't returned to it in the last month. Some chunky DLC would be the perfect excuse to go back.

If you're on the fence, here's Andy's review.