Into the Breach is getting a free Advanced Edition expansion

Audio player loading…

Into the Breach is a turn-based tactics game about mechs and bugs developed by Subset Games, the makers of the outstanding sci-fi adventure-sim FTL. And it's even more outstanding: We said Into the Breach delivers "the most perfectly formed tactics" experience in our 93% review (opens in new tab), and then selected it as our Ultimate Game of the Year (opens in new tab) for 2018.

On July 19 it will get even better with the release of Into the Breach: Advanced Edition, which will expand the original game with five new mech squads and nearly 40 new weapons, additional enemies, bosses, and mission objectives, and new pilots and pilot abilities. The Advanced Edition will also feature a new, "Unfair" difficulty mode, support for seven additional languages (Arabic, Thai, Swedish, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, and Spanish), and two new tracks from composer Ben Prunty.

The Advanced Edition Update makes the game feel new again with more of almost everything! Watch the trailer here! [https://t.co/hitrY900Av](https://t.co/hitrY900Av)Check out our website for more details! [https://t.co/P3xLJ5QyLc](https://t.co/P3xLJ5QyLc) 🧵 2/5 pic.twitter.com/sHYbKDuQXkJune 23, 2022 See more

Even better than all that, the Advanced Edition will be available as a free update for owners of the original Into the Breach—which, by the way, is on sale for $10 in the Steam Summer Sale, which got underway today (opens in new tab).

The Advanced Edition will also see Into the Breach finally released for Android and iOS devices. The mobile version of the game will have a revamped interface "to ensure an excellent experience on smaller touch devices like phones," but will otherwise be identical to Into the Breach: Advanced Edition on other platforms. Interestingly, it will be available exclusively to Netflix (opens in new tab) subscribers through the Netflix Games service.

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Subset Games ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Subset Games ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Subset Games ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Subset Games ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Subset Games ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Subset Games ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Subset Games ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Subset Games ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Subset Games ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Subset Games ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Subset Games ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Subset Games ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Subset Games ) Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Subset Games ) Image 1 of 14

It's a generous move by Subset, and one the studio has made previously: In 2014, a couple years after the launch of FTL, Subset released the FTL: Advanced Edition (opens in new tab) expansion, also free for owners, which added a new race, ships, weapons, subsystems, in-game events, and more. The net result was "the definitive edition" of an already excellent strategy game—hopefully we can look forward to more of the same from Into the Breach.