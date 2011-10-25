Hyrule: Total War mod brings Zelda to the battlefield, looks incredible

Hyrule: Total War is exactly what it sounds like. Its 20 factions herald from the furthest corners of the Zelda universe. Whether you want to command a small mountain of Gorons, a bunch of dudes dressed like Sheik, or Zelda herself, Hyrule: Total War aims to make it all possible with meticulous attention to detail.

Also, Zora are for some reason playable, even though they have about as much business in a land skirmish as, er, Zelda does on PC. But hey, I'm certainly not complaining. Really, the only thing that's missing is a Navi army that defeats its foes by screaming "Hey! Listen!" until the madness sets in. At any rate, I'm finished holding you back. So then, salivate at this trailer , and then physically whip your PC to make it download the demo faster. Thanks, GameSpy .