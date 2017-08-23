Hearthstone animated short delivers a Disney-style tribute to 'Hearth and Home'

Overwatch wasn't the only Blizzard game to get a new animated short today: Hearthstone fans were treated to one as well, and while it's not nearly as cinematic as Mei's tale of snowy survival, it's a whole lot more musical.
The two videos actually share some basic similarities: A lone heroine lost in deep, thick snow, accompanied by only a small, non-verbal companion who lacks opposable thumbs. Yet both of those undersized sidekicks hold the key to escape—in this case, a magic box that opens a path to the warm and welcoming Stonebrew Tavern, "a place where the magic of hospitality fills the air, and good times are shared by everyone who happens through the door."
The video is basically an excerpt of a musical number from a Disney movie, in that it doesn't really do much for the story but it's flashy and catchy and fun, and it's got a huge guy with glorious hair who makes you feel like everything's going to be alright, even if it gets a little weird along the way. And really, what more do you need?
Well there's a place and there's a time
When the magic of the board becomes alive
And you'll have all that you can do just to survive
Before an Orc or an Ogre tries to take your hide
But fear not, don't you know
A hero lies inside of you
In time you'll see it's true
From taverns here in Azeroth
To inns in distant lands far off
Stonebrew will spin a tale or two
So shed your cares and just relax
Don't you fret about the monster with the axe
You'll need some cards, come follow me
Play this or that you will bring 'im to his knees
Still if you're not sure just where you are
Well let us make it clear for you
This is a place that magic has graced
And it's calling out for you
To come play Hearthstone—where big or small it doesn't matter
Hearthstone—the tavern's always filled with laughter
Hearthstone—at fireside's where heroes gather
Hearthstone is home
Hearthstone—where duels are waged inside of dungeons
Hearthstone—where fights are fair, no stomping bunions
Hearthstone—for the young at heart, and a few curmudgeons
Hearthstone is home
So sheathe your sword and prep your deck
Summon creatures, command heroes, protect your neck
If you seek fun or just respect
Expect the battles, beasts and brawls to be the best
And once you've won you'll finally come to learn that sometimes random fun deserves at least a turn or two
So face your fears and clear your ears of everyone that's jeering here
Rise up and do what you must do
Hearthstone—for those who are brave and seek adventure
Hearthstone—the tavern's always at its center
Hearthstone—for the dim of wit or really clever
Hearthstone is home
Hearthstone—I think he's really going to smite you
Hearthstone—pray to your god he doesn't bite you
Hearthstone—you must think really quick
The rope is lit, make him submit, commit to it, the time is right now
Hearthstone is home!
Well, it's not Lennon and McCartney, but it'll do.