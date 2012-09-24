Guild Wars 2 introductory video shows the ropes for new and returning players

Plenty of ambitious adventurers piled onto Guild Wars 2's awaiting servers when it launched in late August, taking the fight to Tyria's tyrants with sword, board, staff, pistol, cutlass, and...well, you get the idea. As is typical for most big-budget MMO releases, a fair share of on-the-fence gamers lingered with concerns over whether ArenaNet's social-minded design was really gonna do it for them. Now, the developer's latest expository trailer hopes to sway some fresh faces with a rundown of Guild Wars 2's fundamentals. Check it out inside, but make sure to read our review as well if you're still pondering whether or not to make your move.