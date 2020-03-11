E3 2020 hasn’t been officially cancelled, but industry figures are calling it now

In light of the continuing spread of COVID-19, the viability of E3 2020 seems more dire every day. While the ESA stated over a week ago that it was moving "full speed" ahead despite the coronavirus (and also despite other major convention cancellations, including GDC 2020), rumors have intensified that the organisation will cancel the event, maybe as soon as tomorrow.

The latest rumors seem to have been triggered by Devolver Digital, which tweeted "cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y'all" earlier today.

Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y’all.March 11, 2020

Devolver has famously been at odds with E3. In 2017, the publishing label lost $100,000 trying to host its own event on E3's doorstep after being allegedly pushed out of its space by the expo organizer. Devolver now hosts pre-recorded E3 press conferences lambasting the tone of the convention, and it has also described E3 as a "form of torture"—so maybe they're just having a laugh.

But support for this statement from other people in (or close to) the games industry came far and wide throughout the evening on Twitter, with journalist Mike Futter claiming that an announcement will come tomorrow morning.

Ars Technica has gone as far as to announce the cancelation has happened, citing a source who had spoken to ESA members. According to that source the announcement was meant to happen today.

Whatever the case, with the COVID-19 virus showing no signs of disappearing—Italy is currently in lockdown—if the announcement doesn't come tomorrow, it probably will at some point.