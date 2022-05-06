Devolver's latest Steam sale includes some steep discounts

Audio player loading…

Indie publisher, boutique label for oddcore games, and provider of the only interesting E3 conference, Devolver Digital is currently having a publisher sale on Steam. Among the games being deeply discounted is The Talos Principle, which is on sale for 90% off. So is Titan Souls, Serious Sam 3, and both Shadow Warrior and Shadow Warrior 2.

Some of Devolver's more recently released games are also enjoying their first significant discounts. Blob-monster platformer Carrion is half-price, bird-reaping action-adventure Death's Door is 40% off, and roguelike card game Inscryption is 30% off. Heck, cowboy-horror immersive sim Weird West is 25% off and that one only came out last month.

"The Devolver Digital Publisher Sale has taken over Steam with obscenely generous discounts on Devolver Digital games," Devolver writes in a press release that labels the sale a "publisher weekend" even though it lasts for 11 days, "even the ones you promised your concerned parents that you would never buy. Now is your chance to correct the wrongs of the past by purchasing each and every Devolver Digital game at a fraction of their intended price."

If I can throw in a few personal recommendations from the Devolver back catalogue, it's worth grabbing story-rich cyberpunk adventure The Red Strings Club while it's discounted by 67%, story-light cyberpunk slaughter-em-up Ruiner for 80% off, and the slow-mo skateboard platformer where a banana talks to you My Friend Pedro for a saving of 60%.

Steam's Devolver Digital publisher sale runs from May 5 through to May 16.