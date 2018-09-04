Destiny 2: Forsaken is live (and Cayde-6 is not)

It's a bad day for Cayde-6, but a good one for Destiny fans, as the long-awaited Destiny 2: Forsaken is now live.

The Hunt Is On!Destiny 2: Forsaken is now live. Do it #ForCayde.💠 https://t.co/W36PyE5sts pic.twitter.com/esN2ekHOnSSeptember 4, 2018

The expansion delivers a grim new tale of space justice, a new multiplayer mode, and most importantly of all, a game that's worth a second chance. There may be some bumps in the early going, as Bungie warned that sign-in queues may occur as a result of heavy demand, but community manager David "DeeJ" Dague said the support team is ready for it.

We are monitoring player population on the rise. Thanks for jumping in and joining us for this new journey.September 4, 2018

If you haven't already seen it and can't dive into Forsaken yourself right now, you can watch the first story mission from the expansion (which, sorry to say, includes Cayde's Very Bad Day) right here. You can also check out the Forsaken patch notes and post-launch plans, and if you need assistance, you can find it in Bungie's help forum.