All the new armor and exotic items available in Season 2 of Destiny 2's Eververse

If you're reading this then you're probably away from your computer because Destiny 2's first expansion, Curse of Osiris, just launched. Season 2 also kicks off today, which brings a re-balance of the sandbox and resets clan experience, giving groups another ladder to climb, albeit with different rewards along the way. You can read our complete breakdown of the patch notes here.

More importantly, we have new stuff to get from the contentious Eververse store. Bright Engrams are gone with Season 2, replaced by Osiris-themed Illuminated Engrams that pull from a new pool of items, with some truly standout stuff. Here's what you can expect to get (or not) in the months to come.

[Note: I don't have three characters, so I've filled in the missing armor for Titans and Hunters from this thorough sweep of images from Reddit user PhettyX .]

Eververse exclusive armor sets

Weapon ornaments

Image 1 of 8 An ornament for the new exotic Telesto. Image 2 of 8 An ornament for the new exotic The Jade Rabbit. Image 3 of 8 An ornament for the new exotic grenade launcher The Colony. Image 4 of 8 A new ornament for Mida Multi-tool Image 5 of 8 A new ornament for Rat King. Image 6 of 8 An ornament for the new exotic hand cannon Crimson. Image 7 of 8 An ornament for the new exotic Prometheus Lens. Image 8 of 8

Armor ornaments

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

Ghosts

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6 A peek at the remaining Legendary ghost shells.



Ships

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7 The remaining Legendary ships.



Sparrows

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4 The remaining Legendary sparrows.



Shaders

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5



Emotes

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3



Trasmat effects