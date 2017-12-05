All the new armor and exotic items available in Season 2 of Destiny 2's Eververse

A look at all the pretty new stuff you can get from the new Illuminated Engrams arriving with Curse of Osiris.
If you're reading this then you're probably away from your computer because Destiny 2's first expansion, Curse of Osiris, just launched. Season 2 also kicks off today, which brings a re-balance of the sandbox and resets clan experience, giving groups another ladder to climb, albeit with different rewards along the way. You can read our complete breakdown of the patch notes here.
More importantly, we have new stuff to get from the contentious Eververse store. Bright Engrams are gone with Season 2, replaced by Osiris-themed Illuminated Engrams that pull from a new pool of items, with some truly standout stuff. Here's what you can expect to get (or not) in the months to come.
