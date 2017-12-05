Popular

All the new armor and exotic items available in Season 2 of Destiny 2's Eververse

A look at all the pretty new stuff you can get from the new Illuminated Engrams arriving with Curse of Osiris.

If you're reading this then you're probably away from your computer because Destiny 2's first expansion, Curse of Osiris, just launched. Season 2 also kicks off today, which brings a re-balance of the sandbox and resets clan experience, giving groups another ladder to climb, albeit with different rewards along the way. You can read our complete breakdown of the patch notes here

More importantly, we have new stuff to get from the contentious Eververse store. Bright Engrams are gone with Season 2, replaced by Osiris-themed Illuminated Engrams that pull from a new pool of items, with some truly standout stuff. Here's what you can expect to get (or not) in the months to come.

[Note: I don't have three characters, so I've filled in the missing armor for Titans and Hunters from this thorough sweep of images from Reddit user PhettyX.] 

Eververse exclusive armor sets

Weapon ornaments

An ornament for the new exotic Telesto.

An ornament for the new exotic The Jade Rabbit.

An ornament for the new exotic grenade launcher The Colony.

A new ornament for Mida Multi-tool

A new ornament for Rat King.

An ornament for the new exotic hand cannon Crimson.

An ornament for the new exotic Prometheus Lens.

Armor ornaments

Ghosts

A peek at the remaining Legendary ghost shells.

Ships

The remaining Legendary ships.

Sparrows

The remaining Legendary sparrows.

Shaders

Emotes

Trasmat effects

James Davenport

At only 11 years old, James took apart his parents’ computer and couldn’t figure out how to put it back together again. As an Associate Editor, he’s embarked on a dangerous quest to solve Video Games. Wish him luck.
