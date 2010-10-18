Dead Space devs to make C&C action game

[ Update : It seems we misinterpreted the interview, and the new C&C game is actually under development by EALA, and not Viseral Games. EALA are the studio responsible for other recent Command & Conquer games.]

The creators of the space-ship horror game and limb amputation sim, Dead Space , have revealed that they're working on a Command & Conquer game.

General Manager, Nick Earl revealed the fact during an interview with Gamasutra. No specifics have been announced just yet, but Earl has confirmed that the game will be "pretty far out". The Command and Conquer strategy games have been in steady decline over the past few years and EA's last attempt at a C&C action game, Tiberium, was canned a couple of years ago. Given Visceral previous game, Dead Space, it seems likely that this will be an action game in a similar vein. Perhaps Visceral's take on the series can give C&C the reboot it sorely needs if it's ever to become a great PC gaming series again.

I'm trying to picture what this game could possibly be like, and all I can think off is Kane stalking some dark corridors with a Plasma Cutter. What do you think? Can an action game set in the Command & Conquer universe work? What would you like to see from a Visceral C&C game?

