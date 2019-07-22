Beyond: Two Souls joins Heavy Rain on the Epic Games Store today

Beyond: Two Souls, Quantic Dream's peculiar psychological thriller, makes its debut on PC today. It joins Heavy Rain, while Detroit: Become Human is due to round out the collection later.

Beyond: Two Souls is the only one I've not actually played. It's got Ellen Page and Willem Dafoe going for it, but like all of David Cage's thrillers, the writing is apparently uneven. The mo-cap performances look impressive, as per usual, and it doesn't seem to have aged all that much in the last six years. Check out the PC trailer below.

This version of Beyond: Two Souls will include the Advanced Experiments DLC, 4K support and 60 fps. The local co-op mode returns, too, so you can play as Ellen Page's ghost buddy.

Beyond: Two Souls is out now on the Epic Games Store for £16/$20, but you can try out the demo first.