Bethesda VP: Prey 2 hasn't been shown because it "simply isn't good enough"

Prey 2 has been mired in dispute for years, with warring factions Bethesda and Human Head surfacing occasionally to blame each other for the troubled development of the now-stalled sequel to Prey. Earlier this month, Human Head alleged that Bethesda stalled the game for political reasons to force a buyout. At the time, Bethesda had no comment. Now? Bethesda vice president of PR Pete Hines has all the comments.

Speaking to IGN at E3 , Hines said, “We appreciate that folks are displeased that we haven't had any update or any info on Prey 2, but whatever your displeasure is, you can't even be remotely as unhappy about it as us... We spent years and millions of dollars and a ton of effort trying to help Human Head make a great Prey 2 game.”

Hines deflected the idea that Prey 2 was being developed in secret with a big slice of Occam's razor : “What is the chance that we have some amazing, unbelievable game and we're just not talking about it for no reason? Zero... it's simply not good enough. We're not going to just proceed blindly with something that isn't good enough.”

So what's the truth? Until someone leaks gameplay design documents showing a bunch of dumb ideas being brainstormed and implemented, we'll never really know. Prey 2 might one day escape from development purgatory, but until then we're just going to know that someone, somewhere, screwed up and promised a game before it was ready to be promised.

