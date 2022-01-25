Popular

The best starter deck to choose in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

Match the deck to your skill level.

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel decks
(Image credit: Konami)

The best Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel starter deck isn't obvious when a choice of three is presented to you after blasting through the tutorials. These decks are pretty different, too, so picking one at random might make things more complicated, depending on how familiar you are with Yu-Gi-Oh games in general. Though don't forget you can unlock secret packs to start customising your own deck later.

You can have a look at the cards each deck offers before you make your final decision. But if it all seems a bit daunting and you're not sure what to look for, I'm here to guide you in the right direction. Here's the best Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel deck for beginners, as well as some things you might want to consider before making your choice.

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel deck: The best for beginners 

You can eventually pick up all three starter decks, though you'll need to earn the two that you don't choose through the Unlimited Missions tab and ranked duels. 

The three starter decks offered are:

  • Power of the Dragon
  • Synchro of Unity
  • Link Generation

As you want to get the best starter deck for your playstyle, your choice will come down to your skill level and how familiar you are with Yu-Gi-Oh.  

Power of the Dragon is best for complete beginners and new to card games in general. The cards in this deck allow for the most straightforward gameplay without overwhelming you with more complex playstyles as you learn the game's basic mechanics. And at the opposite end of the scale, Yu-Gi-Oh veterans might prefer the Link Generation deck, which features some of the latest cards, and are likely to get more enjoyment from the challenge and playstyle it offers.

If you're still unsure which to choose, Synchro of Unity is the best all-rounder deck and offers a playstyle somewhere in the middle of the two others. It doesn't provide as complex a playstyle as Link Generation, but has more of a learning curve than the beginner-friendly Power of the Dragon.

