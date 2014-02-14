Battlefield 4 patch fixes more bugs, improves stability

Eventually Battlefield 4 is just going to work as advertised. Until then, we'll keep getting patch notes from DICE announcing fixes for issues you'd imagine a major game release would have taken care before the game launched, not three and half months after. The latest patch, which fixes a bunch of bugs, improves stability, and deals with specific issues with AMD's Mantle API , should be live by now, DICE said on the Battlefield Battlelog .
The February 13 patch notes are:
- General stability improvements
- Fix for an issue where spawning into, or switching to, a gunner seat in an IFV/MBT sometimes could cause the game to crash
- Fix for missing sound in Team/Squad Deathmatch
- Fix for an issue in the Defuse game mode, where a bomb carrier would be permanently spotted
- Decreased the rate at which the kill card would incorrectly display 0 health, while the enemy was clearly alive
- Fix for an invisible wall that was incorrectly present in one of the fallen concrete pipes on Zavod 311
- Fix for an issue where bullet impact sounds weren't properly matching the actual number of impacts
- Fix for an issue where the “Draw” message would not display on-screen once a Conquest round ended with both teams having the same amount of tickets
- Fix for an issue where long IDs wouldn't scroll on dog tags
- Fix for missing grass physics in terrain
And the Mantle specific fixes:
- Fix for a crash that would occur when activating full screen in portrait mode
- Fix for stuttering that could appear during video sequences on multi-GPU PCs
- Fix for a memory system leak that could cause stalls, which would result in frames taking longer to process
- Reduced the amount of stalls that occurred when running with high graphics setting that require more GPU memory than is currently available
- Fixed screenshots on multi-GPU PCs
DICE announced yesterday that the Naval Strike DLC will add a new mode called Carrier Assault, based off of Battlefield 2142 's classic Titan mode.