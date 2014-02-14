Battlefield 4 patch fixes more bugs, improves stability

Eventually Battlefield 4 is just going to work as advertised. Until then, we'll keep getting patch notes from DICE announcing fixes for issues you'd imagine a major game release would have taken care before the game launched, not three and half months after. The latest patch, which fixes a bunch of bugs, improves stability, and deals with specific issues with AMD's Mantle API , should be live by now, DICE said on the Battlefield Battlelog .

The February 13 patch notes are:



General stability improvements



Fix for an issue where spawning into, or switching to, a gunner seat in an IFV/MBT sometimes could cause the game to crash



Fix for missing sound in Team/Squad Deathmatch



Fix for an issue in the Defuse game mode, where a bomb carrier would be permanently spotted



Decreased the rate at which the kill card would incorrectly display 0 health, while the enemy was clearly alive



Fix for an invisible wall that was incorrectly present in one of the fallen concrete pipes on Zavod 311



Fix for an issue where bullet impact sounds weren't properly matching the actual number of impacts



Fix for an issue where the “Draw” message would not display on-screen once a Conquest round ended with both teams having the same amount of tickets



Fix for an issue where long IDs wouldn't scroll on dog tags



Fix for missing grass physics in terrain



And the Mantle specific fixes:



Fix for a crash that would occur when activating full screen in portrait mode



Fix for stuttering that could appear during video sequences on multi-GPU PCs



Fix for a memory system leak that could cause stalls, which would result in frames taking longer to process



Reduced the amount of stalls that occurred when running with high graphics setting that require more GPU memory than is currently available



Fixed screenshots on multi-GPU PCs



DICE announced yesterday that the Naval Strike DLC will add a new mode called Carrier Assault, based off of Battlefield 2142 's classic Titan mode.