AMD's Catalyst 15.9.1 beta driver update fixes memory leak issue

AMD has released the Catalyst 15.9.1 beta driver update to fix a severe issue which arose from the 15.9 update on Tuesday, which included optimizations for the Star Wars Battlefront beta and Fable Legends' DirectX 12 benchmark.

Some users discovered a major memory leak in the 15.9 driver update that could be triggered by resizing or snapping certain windows, causing all the video memory of the graphics card to be used. AMD quickly issued a statement once it learned of the issue, recommending that people roll back to previous driver versions.

The Catalyst 15.9.1 beta driver update fixes the issue, so you should download that as soon as possible if you’ve updated to 15.9. It includes the same driver optimizations for the Star Wars Battlefront beta and Fable Legends, along with a DirectX Diagnostics bug fix. Other bug fixes included crashes and signal loss on some BenQ FreeSync monitors, and an issue with Catalyst Control Center that made it impossible to download updates from within that software.

The 15.9.1 update is available for download from AMD's website.