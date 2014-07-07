4K Screenshot Showcase: Project CARS

Every week, keen screen-grabber Ben Griffin brings you a sumptuous 4K resolution gallery to celebrate PC gaming's prettiest places.

Not to downplay my heroics or anything, but Project CARS isn't hard to make look nice. It's the Kate Moss of videogames. If it's not native 4K support or a bevvy of visual options making my job easier, then it's the incredibly useful hotkeys: ctrl + F triggers free cam, ctrl + P cycles through filters, and P stops time entirely. You can even put the AI in charge of your car with ctrl + I to free up your camera-clicking fingers.

I also loved tweaking with time and weather to completely transform the ambiance. You can make things clear, rainy, cloudy, foggy, overcast, or thunderstormy, then further modify the atmosphere by setting time down to the specific hour. Brands Hatch at a blisteringly hot midday looks completely different to a rain-lashed 8pm sunset. With the community-funded sim due for a November release, you'll have to wait a while for your fix. Until then, enjoy these shots.

