Assassin's Creed Revelations trailer leads a dance of death

For a game all about killing, Assassin's Creed has some of the funkiest trailers around. Revelations is set to land in an extremely busy release period, arriving on November 29, just a few weeks after Skyrim. And Batman: Arkham City. And Modern Warfare 3. Will Altair and Ezio's adventures in Constantinople be overlooked?

Hopefully not, as it looks like it could be the biggest and most varied of the Assassin's Creed games so far, with several parallel storylines snaking through different period of history, new gadgets, new foes and a vast new city to explore. Will you be saving your money for Assassin's Creed Revelations, or will one of the other big releases get it first?