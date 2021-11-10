Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Where to find all the Tombs of the Fallen

With the 1.4 update now live, the Tombs of the Fallen are now available in Assassin's Creed Valhalla to seek out all around England. Getting started is easy enough, but you'll need to pay attention if you want to find all the tombs and the loot within. The Oskoreia Festival begins on November 11, so there will be more to do in the coming weeks. With that in mind, let's get started.

How to begin the Tombs of the Fallen

To get started with Tombs of the Fallen, head to Ravensthorpe and make your way to the shoreline. You'll see a group of villagers huddled around some animals frolicking in the water. They'll tell you that a mysterious symbol has appeared on a rock on the other side of the river, so mark the waypoint on your map and head over.

You'll soon find your first tomb: Manius' Sanctum. It's relatively easy to solve, so it shouldn't take you very long. Once inside the cave, you'll come across two pressure plates—you'll be seeing these a lot in subsequent tombs. Above the plate on the left, you'll find a platform with a lever. Interact with it and a weighted ball will drop. Jump back down and place it in the pressure plate with the circular divet.

To the right, you'll need something heavy to put on this pressure plate. Smash the weak fence and you'll see a boulder you can pull into place. There will also be a key inside this room, so claim it and any other random loot. The key unlocks the door in the main chamber, so head inside to find your first bit of Fallen Hero Armour. You'll also find a giant stone tablet in the final area of this tomb which shows the locations of the other Tombs of the Fallen, so make sure you take a screenshot to remember.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Manius' Sanctum Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Boudicca Tomb Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Cassivellaunus Tomb Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Venutius Tomb

All Assassin's Creed Valhalla Tombs of the Fallen locations

Now that you've completed your first tomb—a handy tick will appear over it when it's emptied—you can explore the remaining three. You can do them in any order, but they do get trickier as you go on and you'll need to watch out for traps, poisonous gas, and other nasties.

You can use your raven to scout out the locations if you get stuck—you'll see a blue swirling light emanating into the sky. Here's where you can find the remaining tombs:

Boudicca Tomb: West of Elmenhalm—to the left of the anchor fast travel point— in East Anglia.

West of Elmenhalm—to the left of the anchor fast travel point— in East Anglia. Cassivellaunus Tomb: East of Repton in Sciropescire, between the two synchronisation points.

East of Repton in Sciropescire, between the two synchronisation points. Venutius Tomb: Head to Northumbria and travel northwest of Snotingham, or southwest of Donecaestre, to find the final tomb. The Anlaf's Lookout fast travel point is nearby.

More tombs are likely to be added during the Oskoreia Festival, so check back soon for more information.