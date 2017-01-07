All the cool stuff MSI is showing at CES 2017

At CES this week, MSI showed off its upcoming slate of gaming components. In addition to a handful of motherboards sporting military-camo paint jobs (check down below for images and specs of those), one of the coolest things we saw was an external graphics box that connects via Thunderbolt 3 to provide top-end graphics to any PC.

The G.U.S., short for Graphics Upgrade System, uses 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 to provide graphics for whatever rig (or mini-PC) you connect it to. It has a built-in 500W 80 Plus Gold power supply, as well as a handful of USB 3.0 ports—three Type-A (one with quick-charge) and one Type-C. At CES, MSI had the box outfitted with a GTX 1080 connected to an Intel NUC not much bigger than the connected mouse.

This isn't the first we've seen of external graphics (Alienware and Razer have both offered something like this). Often, the cost of the external box ends up being close enough to that of a moderate system that it makes the whole proposition questionable. It's a rather niche device, but if you've been looking for external GPU solutions keep an eye out for GUS.

Also on display was a colorful custom desktop sporting dual GTX 1080s and a custom motherboard. Nothing really new to speak of, but RGB was out in full force.

Speaking of motherboards, here's a look at MSI's new offerings, the Z270 Gaming M7 (which we used for our Kaby Lake testing), Z270 Tomahawk, and H270 Tomahawk Arctic. AMD also had X370 XPower Gaming Titanium and B350 Tomahawk boards on display, which will support AMD's upcoming Ryzen processors.

Z270 Gaming M7

Supports 7th / 6th Gen Intel Core / Pentium / Celeron processors for LGA 1151 socket

Supports dual channel DDR4-4000+(OC) memory

Supports 2-way Nvidia SLI and 3-way AMD CrossFire

3x PCI-E 3.0x16 slots

3x Turbo M.2 (32Gbps)

1x Turbo U.2

3x USB 3.1 Gen2

6x USB 3.1 Gen1

7x USB 2.0

Z270 Tomahawk

Supports 7th / 6th Gen Intel Core / Pentium / Celeron processors for LGA 1151 socket

Supports dual channel DDR4-3800+(OC) memory

3x PCI-E 3.0x16 slots

6x SATA 6Gbps ports

2x M.2 slots

2x USB 3.1 Gen2

8x USB 3.1 Gen1

6x USB 2.0

H270 Tomahawk Arctic

Supports 7th / 6th Gen Intel Core / Pentium / Celeron processors for LGA 1151 socket

Supports dual channel DDR4-2400 memory

3x PCI-Ex1 slots

6x SATA 6Gbps ports

2x M.2 slots

2x USB 3.1 Gen2

8x USB 3.1 Gen1

6x USB 2.0

X370 XPower Gaming Titanium

Supports AMD Socket AM4 Ryzen series processors and 7th Gen APU series processors

Supports dual channel DDR4-2667+(OC) memory

3x PCI-E 3.0x16 slots

2x Turbo M.2

1x Turbo U.2

3x USB 3.1 Gen2

8x USB 3.1 Gen1

7x USB 2.0

B350 Tomahawk