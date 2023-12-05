8 Games that push your gaming laptop to the limit

PC gaming is bleeding edge. It's ahead of the curve. It demands forethought and investment so that, in return, you get gaming experiences the likes of which you couldn't dream of on a console.

This is why, sometimes, you really want to test your equipment's limits. You didn't get into PC gaming to only play with the minimum specs. You want tons of information, real-world physics, and facial textures that make you feel like you're sitting right next to your NPC companion.

To get results like that, you need a computer that can keep up with developers always looking to push the envelope. Below are some games that will make your jaw drop.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

You already knew this would be on the list. It's one of the most stunning PC games in recent memory. The story is compelling with plenty of back alleys to navigate. Getting to explore a fully realized Night City, though, is the real appeal.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i5-3570K Intel Core i7-4790 RAM 8 GB 12 GB Dedicated Video RAM 3 GB 6 GB

Red Dead Redemption 2

Here's a moment of fun vulnerability in the middle of this listicle. Every few months, I find myself watching the trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC and getting really emotional. Seeing the depth Rockstar put into the environments just blows me away. Being able to dive into a rich experience like this with the highest possible graphical fidelity is the promise of video games made real. Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go watch that trailer again. No, don't worry, that's just a speck of sand in my eye.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i5-2500K Intel Core i7-4770K RAM 8 GB 12 GB Dedicated Video RAM 2048 MB 3072 MB

Skyrim (Modded Out Like Crazy)

Skyrim came out over a decade ago, and you can probably play it on your toaster by now. Still, in that intervening time, the modding community has invested time and energy into making it look gorgeous (and weird). You don't need to have a top-of-the-line rig to run Skyrim, obviously, but if you want 4K resolution, improved weather effects, and realistic lighting, a high-powered machine might be just what you're looking for.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i5-750 Intel Core i5-2400 RAM 8 GB 8 GB Dedicated Video RAM 2 GB 4 GB

Kerbal Space Program 2

Demanding games aren't all about graphical fidelity. Sometimes you just have a lot to keep track of. Kerbal Space Program 2 is a perfect example of why you need a heavy-duty CPU at your disposal. This sim is trying to keep a lot of complex physics calculations going at the same time. You can't let an old CPU get in the way of your Kerbals exploring the vast outer reaches of space.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i5 6400 Intel i5-11500 RAM 12 GB 16 GB Dedicated Video RAM 8192 MB 10240 MB

Alan Wake 2

The team at Remedy are pros at making haunting games with arresting imagery that look great even in non-optimal settings. But there's a lot of technology running under the hood of their follow-up to the similarly demanding Control. If you want the mesh shaders and moody ray tracing, you'll need an exceptional machine. Still, it's worth it to find yourself immersed in this Lynchian nightmare in the way Remedy intended.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i5-7600K Intel Core i7-11700K RAM 16 GB 16 GB Dedicated Video RAM 6144 MB 8192 MB

Total War: PHARAOH

One of the great questions of any RTS worth its salt is simple: How many units can I cram on screen at the same time? Sure, you might be covering up the beautifully realized Egyptian countryside, but I need just one more batch of Medjay Warriors to push us over the edge. A game like Total War: PHARAOH is going to push your processor, so make sure you've got a gaming PC up for the task.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Minimum Recommended CPU Intel i3-2100 Intel Core i5-6600 RAM 6 GB 8 GB Dedicated Video RAM 2048 MB 4096 MB

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Earlier this year, Jorg Neumann, the head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, said, "We are not a game. What we're doing is accurate aviation activities." That kind of boast requires nothing less than total fidelity. From physics modeling to real-time weather to the insane detail of its 1:1 world map, MFS requires a lot of buy-in. Your computer is going to need to be pretty beefy to manage such an intense workload, but hey, it's not like we're asking you to buy a $500 flight stick accessory. Yet.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Minimum Recommended CPU Intel i5-4460 Intel i5-8400 RAM 8 GB 16 GB Dedicated Video RAM 2048 MB 4096 MB

Fortnite

It's sort of surprising to see this on the list, isn't it? Hear me out. Fortnite is not the heaviest lift when it comes to computer hardware. In fact, Epic Games made sure this cultural monolith could run on everything from the newest consoles to phones your grandmother might get for free. That's exactly the point, though. You'll be playing this in the optimal conditions—no shuddering connection, slow-to-refresh monitor, or lackluster graphics cards to blame when you don't get the Victory Royale. The hardware won't be pushed to the limit, but you will be.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i3-3225 Intel Core i5-7300U RAM 8 GB 16 GB Dedicated Video RAM 2048 MB 2048 MB



