17 things every PC gamer should own

Your master implement. Your Mjölnir; your lightsaber; the magic wand that makes your PC possible. We like telling people who are curious about building a PC that “if you can turn a screwdriver, you can build a PC,” but it’s also true that a high-quality, versatile screwdriver will save you an immeasurable amount of potential discomfort and frustration. The latter is the most dangerous, because frustrated PC builders cut corners and make mistakes.

There are a ton of excellent drivers out there, but we really like Snap-on’s ratcheting hard handle screwdriver (above). It’s made of solid stainless steel, stores bits internally, and will probably survive long enough to be passed down through multiple generations of your computer-constructing brood. If you prefer a rubberized grip, try Bacho’s ratcheting driver.

If you go with a ratcheting screwdriver with removable bits, it’s a good idea to keep a backup screwdriver with a long shaft (8 inches or more) for tighter spaces. Screwdrivers that rachet or have removable bits often have thicker shafts, which can make it hard to reach around heat sinks and other features when securing a tiny screw in place.