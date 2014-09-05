The PC Gamer Show episode 5: PAX Prime 2014

It's The PC Gamer Show ! In episode five, Evan and Tyler dive into the mayhem of PAX Prime to to talk to some of our favorite developers (Chris Roberts! Tim Schafer!) and play some of the PC's most exciting games.

In this episode...

Act I: Tyler and Evan chat about the history of PAX and what they're looking forward to at the show, including Star Citizen, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and the Indie Megabooth.

Act II: Tyler and Evan play Evolve. Turns out, Evan's a real monster!

Act III: Tyler chats with Chris Roberts about the state of Star Citizen and the upcoming multi-crew ship combat.

Act IV: Evan chats with Tim Schafer about Gang Beasts, Double Fine Presents, and what it means to be indie in 2014.

The PC Gamer Show is a new and evolving project for us, and we want your feedback to help make it better. What kind of segments do you want to see? What games should we play and talk about? Who should we have on as guests? What's coming up next?

Shout at us in the comments below, or shoot us an email directly at letters@pcgamer.com. We're listening. And we'll see you in two weeks.