The Langrisser JRPG series is returning to PC after a 20 year absence

(Image credit: NIS America)

Langrisser is a tactical, turn-based JRPG series missing in action for the last few decades. While PC did get a weird browser-based spin-off in the form of Langrisser Tri-Swords, it was Japan only, and for that matter, most Langrisser games have remained unlocalised, except for the original game and a few fan translations.

That's changing come 2020: NIS America has announced that Langrisser I and II will release together for PC and consoles early next year. They'll boast HD graphics, "re-orchestrated music" and quality of life improvements, as well as English subtitles.

The original Langrisser released for Mega Drive in 1991, while its sequel released for Mega Drive and Super Nintendo in 1994 and 1995 respectively. Both got a PC port in 1998, though only the first ever got an official localisation.

Here's the trailer: