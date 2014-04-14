The Elder Scrolls Online fan-run item market endorsed by Zenimax Online

Psst. Hey you, looking to score a Beech Lightning Staff of Flame in The Elder Scrolls Online ? I know of a place that could hook you up. The fan-run TESO Elite Forums has set up an unofficial marketplace , where you can post the stuff you're looking to buy or sell. The marketplace has even been endorsed by developer ZeniMax Online.

Looking to buy, sell, and trade in-game goods and services in #ESO ? Then @TesoElite 's new marketplace is for you: http://t.co/ufnKNCTBMV April 10, 2014

The whole reason this third-party marketplace exists is because there isn't an official, in-game auction house in TESO. As gameplay designer Nick Konkle explains to Shoddy Cast , ZeniMax decided not to include a global auction house (a common feature in many MMOs), because it could devalue the best gear in the game. It's not clear, then, why ZeniMax would endorse a workaround that accomplishes something similar.

TESO Elite's marketplace seems pretty functional. You post the item you want to buy, sell, or trade, which server you're on, and there's even a feedback system to keep everyone honest. If you want to take full advantage of it, the forums even include a simple how-to guide .

We have reached out to Bethesda for comment on why it's endorsing a third-party market. In the meantime, be sure to read Chris' review of The Elder Scrolls Online.