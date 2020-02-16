Popular

State of Decay 2 is receiving a big overhaul in time for its Steam release

By

The Juggernaut Edition adds a new map and various improvements.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

State of Decay 2 has been a Microsoft Store exclusive since it launched in 2018, but will be arriving on Steam on March 13. When it does it'll be the Juggernaut Edition, a significantly expanded version of the original (and the Microsoft Store version will also be upgraded).

New in the Juggernaut Edition are an extra open-world map called Providence Ridge, an improved post-tutorial experience to introduce the mechanics, a new category of heavy melee weapons, various graphical improvements, more music, and some bug fixes. It'll also come with the Independence Pack, Daybreak Pack, and Heartland DLC for free. 

Those who already bought the DLC separately will receive "some exclusive in-game gifts that won’t be available anywhere else" on launch day as detailed on the State of Decay blog.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
See comments