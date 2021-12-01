Stardew Valley update 'futureproofs the game' with improved modding support

A new Stardew Valley update just went live on PC, and while creator Eric Barone says it's not a biggie, it does make some significant changes for modders, also incorporates some quality of life changes, and fixes a handful of minor bugs.

The biggest change is architectural—the patch migrates Stardew Valley from the XNA framework to MonoGame, an open source implementation of XNA 4 that "futureproofs the game and allows mods to access more than 4 gigs of RAM," Barone said. But I think my favorite part of the update is the new ability to nudge pets out of the way when you're building something or moving a building. I don't know if that happens a lot in Stardew Valley but I've definitely spent more than a minute of my life yelling at NPCs to get out of the goddamn way, and I can tell you it's not a very effective tactic. An in-game "excuse me" option is definitely better.

If for some reason you prefer to stick with the older version, that remains an option: Right-click Stardew Valley in your Steam library, then select properties, betas, and select the "compatibility" version. Modders who want to see what's changing can dig deeper in PathosChild's 1.5.5 migration guide.

Barone also confirmed that a 1.5.6 update is in the works, which will add more modding support options, "including some long requested 'holy grail' changes which should make some aspects of modding much easier in the future." There may be some new content as well, but nothing on the scale of last year's big 1.5 update.

The full Stardew Valley 1.5.5 patch notes are below.

Architectural changes

Migrated the game from XNA (targeting .NET Framework 4.5.2) to MonoGame (targeting .NET 5). This futureproofs the game and allows mods to access more than 4 gigs of RAM.

Made various internal changes for mod authors.

Quality of life changes

Holding the CTRL key in addition to shift now lets you purchase/craft stacks of 25 items at a time.

When starting a new save, many settings now default to what they were the last time you played the game. Some settings like zoom level, gamepad mode, and multiplayer server privacy aren't copied over.

You can now build or move farm buildings onto artifact spots. This destroys the artifact spots.

You can now nudge pets out of the way while building/moving a building by clicking on them.

You can now buy back items accidentally sold in the same shopping session.

The in-game time is now shown on the upper-right hand corner of the screen when playing Journey of the Prairie King in multiplayer.

Grass placed using Grass Starter during Winter no longer disappears when the game is reloaded (but it still won't grow or spread).

Localization fixes

Fixed Shane's 6-heart event soft-locking in the Hungarian translation.

Fixed incorrect backslash characters in various events in the Hungarian localization.

Fixed typos in the French localization.

Fixed a typo in Livin' Off The Land that incorrectly states that Super Cucumber can be caught in Winter.

Cosmetic fixes

Added commas to the price display on the various building construction menus.

Adjusted collisions in the Calico Desert to avoid a minor sorting issue on the top-left edge of the raised cliffside.

Fixed issue where Sebastian's sprite would shift into an invalid position at 1:00 PM when he's working on his bike on the farm.

General fixes