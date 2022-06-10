Square Enix promises 'short but sweet' update on Final Fantasy 7 next week

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 anyone?

It's been 25 years since the original Final Fantasy 7 (opens in new tab) was released, which is a fact I'm still not fully ready to come to terms with quite yet. To celebrate Cloud and the crew turning a quarter-century old, Square Enix is hosting a "short but sweet" presentation next week that promises to have a ton of juicy info.

"At only around 10 minutes long, it will be short and sweet, but we have packed in lots of information, so I hope that everyone can look forward to the unveiling," Square Enix artist and certified belt lover Tetsuya Nomura said.

There's no telling exactly what will be shown during the 10-minute stream, but I'll be very surprised if there's not even a short teaser trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2. The first part of the remake has been out for two years now, and a little over six months on PC. There's also the potential to see something like a Crisis Core remake or remaster, which would be pretty damn fantastic if it happened.

Regardless of what the stream has in store, it sounds like it's going to be something pretty good. The Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary Celebration Broadcast is happening on June 16 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET / 11 PM BST. You can tune in either on the Square Enix YouTube (which you can peep at the top of this article!) or over on the company's Twitch (opens in new tab).

