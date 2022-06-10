Square Enix promises 'short but sweet' update on Final Fantasy 7 next week

Audio player loading…

It's been 25 years since the original Final Fantasy 7 (opens in new tab) was released, which is a fact I'm still not fully ready to come to terms with quite yet. To celebrate Cloud and the crew turning a quarter-century old, Square Enix is hosting a "short but sweet" presentation next week that promises to have a ton of juicy info.

"At only around 10 minutes long, it will be short and sweet, but we have packed in lots of information, so I hope that everyone can look forward to the unveiling," Square Enix artist and certified belt lover Tetsuya Nomura said.

There's no telling exactly what will be shown during the 10-minute stream, but I'll be very surprised if there's not even a short teaser trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2. The first part of the remake has been out for two years now, and a little over six months on PC. There's also the potential to see something like a Crisis Core remake or remaster, which would be pretty damn fantastic if it happened.

Join us next week for around 10 minutes to celebrate 25 years of @FinalFantasy VII: https://t.co/y074ldZMhgCo-stream the broadcast and share your reactions with #FFVII25th. Please be excited.

Regardless of what the stream has in store, it sounds like it's going to be something pretty good. The Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary Celebration Broadcast is happening on June 16 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET / 11 PM BST. You can tune in either on the Square Enix YouTube (which you can peep at the top of this article!) or over on the company's Twitch (opens in new tab).